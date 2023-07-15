Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management owned about 0.06% of Guardant Health worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Guardant Health by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guardant Health

In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.71 per share, for a total transaction of $97,508.51. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Meghan V. Joyce sold 2,766 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $103,863.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,611.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kumud Kalia purchased 2,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.71 per share, with a total value of $97,508.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,863.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Guardant Health Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Guardant Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.27.

GH stock opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.19. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.67 and a 12-month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The company had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.78 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.