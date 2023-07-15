Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, a decline of 75.4% from the June 15th total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 570,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Grom Social Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ GROM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 143,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,351. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Grom Social Enterprises has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $21.00.

Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. Grom Social Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.85% and a negative net margin of 279.84%. The business had revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grom Social Enterprises

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Grom Social Enterprises from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GROM. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Grom Social Enterprises by 33.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Grom Social Enterprises during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company that focuses on delivering content in the United States. The company operates a social media network for children under the age of 13 years. It also produces animated films and televisions series; and provides web filtering services to schools and government agencies, as well as acquires, develops, and builds commercial potential of kids and family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities.

