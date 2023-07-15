Grin Market Capitalization Achieves $3.77 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. Grin has a total market cap of $3.77 million and approximately $471,905.04 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,316.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.49 or 0.00311666 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.75 or 0.00823784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00013174 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $163.15 or 0.00538138 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00063585 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000052 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00118541 BTC.

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

