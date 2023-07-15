GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.75 and last traded at C$3.70. 8,979 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 20,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.69.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$95.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 4.00.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

