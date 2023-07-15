Greencastle Resources (CVE:VGN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Greencastle Resources Ltd. (CVE:VGN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 20050 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 220.64, a current ratio of 192.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.07.

Greencastle Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold, base metal, oil and gas properties, and royalties. The company operates through Investments in Private and Public Companies; Oil and Gas Interests; and Mining Interests segments. It holds interests in two oil and gas properties, which include Primate and Primate North projects located in Saskatchewan; and the Ferrier project located in Alberta, Canada.

