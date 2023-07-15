Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GECCM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

