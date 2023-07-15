Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCM) Short Interest Down 57.1% in June

Posted by on Jul 15th, 2023

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% (NASDAQ:GECCMGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GECCM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.71. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.59. Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $25.23.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.4172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th.

Great Elm Capital Corp. – 6.75% Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Great Elm Capital Corp. is an externally managed, specialty finance company focused on investing in debt instruments of middle market companies. GECC elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. GECC seeks to generate attractive, risk-adjusted returns through both current income and capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital Corp. - 6.75% and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.