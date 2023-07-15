Graphite One (CVE:GPH) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.39

Graphite One Inc. (CVE:GPH – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.39 and traded as low as C$1.33. Graphite One shares last traded at C$1.37, with a volume of 16,302 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphite One in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.36 million, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Graphite One ( CVE:GPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphite One Inc. will post -0.0196522 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphite One Inc operates as mineral exploration company in the United States. It holds interest in the Graphite Creek property that consists of 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,600 hectares located on the Seward Peninsula, Alaska. The company was formerly known as Graphite One Resources Inc and changed its name to Graphite One Inc in February 2019.

