Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a d+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Good Times Restaurants Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $3.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 2.04. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200 day moving average is $2.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Good Times Restaurants ( NASDAQ:GTIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.79 million for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

