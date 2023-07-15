GogolCoin (GOL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $263,052.02

GogolCoin (GOL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One GogolCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0096 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, GogolCoin has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar. GogolCoin has a market cap of $67.90 million and $263,052.02 worth of GogolCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GogolCoin Profile

GogolCoin’s launch date was March 24th, 2021. GogolCoin’s total supply is 295,000,000 tokens. The official message board for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io/blog. The official website for GogolCoin is gogolcoin.io. GogolCoin’s official Twitter account is @gogolcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GogolCoin is https://reddit.com/r/gogolcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GogolCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Smart Homes, which run on cryptocurrency, is a system that meets a variety of needs and solves the problems and hardships faced by property owners. Using this system, the owner will have the ability to remotely manage all aspects of the property (or properties) he or she owns. This can be done in real-time and at very little cost. Moreover, the system allows for the full protection of both individuals and properties.GogolCoin (GOL) provides numerous features and advantages for homeowners when using Digital Smart Homes.”

