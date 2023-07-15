Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 51,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 99,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,804,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,256,000 after buying an additional 2,801,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,192 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,504,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,840,000 after purchasing an additional 737,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,836.5% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 723,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,659,000 after purchasing an additional 685,766 shares in the last quarter. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $87.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.30 and a 52-week high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.05.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.97.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $149,884.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $973,040.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

