Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,930 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,930 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $12,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after buying an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD opened at $159.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average of $153.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $162.12.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

