Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,461 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,461 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of IJJ opened at $109.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day moving average of $104.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

