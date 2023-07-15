Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 38,795 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 38,795 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Schlumberger by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

NYSE SLB opened at $57.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $62.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.69.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 37.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $874,563 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. UBS Group raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.44.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

See Also

