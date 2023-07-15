Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $68.99 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,917 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.0% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $68,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $451.48 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $453.75.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

