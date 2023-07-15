Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $6.08 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $6,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACWX. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $50.41 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52 week low of $38.81 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.