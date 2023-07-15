Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,397 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $3,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THG stock opened at $109.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.82. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.71 and a fifty-two week high of $148.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,796.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TheStreet lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.43.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

