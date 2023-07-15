Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 35,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 24.97%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.