Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Free Report) was down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.59 and last traded at $24.59. Approximately 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.
Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 83,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 64.14% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
About Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF
The Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RATE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund, using over-the-counter swaptions, which seeks to provide a hedge against sharp increases in long-term US interest rates. The fund is also expected to benefit during periods of market stress when interest rate volatility rises.
