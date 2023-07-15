Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) Short Interest Down 77.4% in June

Global X E-Commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the June 15th total of 118,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X E-Commerce ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 21,459 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Global X E-Commerce ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 602,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,862,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X E-Commerce ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ EBIZ traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 4,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,624. Global X E-Commerce ETF has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $21.37. The company has a market cap of $56.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.46.

About Global X E-Commerce ETF

The Global X E-commerce ETF (EBIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive E-commerce index, a market-cap-weighted index of global e-commerce companies, including online retailers, retail platforms, and supporting businesses. EBIZ was launched on Nov 27, 2018 and is managed by Global X.

