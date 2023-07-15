Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN) Short Interest Up 89.5% in June

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:VPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 68,800 shares, an increase of 89.5% from the June 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in shares of Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 27,916 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VPN opened at $13.94 on Friday. Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $11.11 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.09 million, a PE ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.077 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X Data Center REITs & Digital Infrastructure ETF (VPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global equities involved in data center REITs and related digital infrastructure companies. VPN was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by Global X.

