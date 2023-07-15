GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF) Short Interest Update

GLG Life Tech Co. (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the June 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GLG Life Tech Trading Up 10.2 %

OTCMKTS:GLGLF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 8,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,636. GLG Life Tech has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

GLG Life Tech (OTCMKTS:GLGLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter.

GLG Life Tech Company Profile

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research, development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves in the food and beverage industry.

