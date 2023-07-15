Glen Burnie Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:GLBZ)

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

Glen Burnie Bancorp Stock Performance

Glen Burnie Bancorp stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Glen Burnie Bancorp alerts:

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.42 million for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Glen Burnie Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GLBZ Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of Glen Burnie Bancorp at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company offers savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glen Burnie Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.