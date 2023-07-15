Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 95.2% from the June 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

Gladstone Land stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.65. 9,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,777. Gladstone Land has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $27.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.82.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

