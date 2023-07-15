Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.
Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
Gladstone Land Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.45.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.
