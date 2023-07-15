Gladstone Land Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0462 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th.

Gladstone Land has increased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -183.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.

Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $16.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $27.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2,071.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

