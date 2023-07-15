Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 86.2% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GAINN traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,198. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 12 month low of $22.21 and a 12 month high of $24.25.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a $0.3125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%.

