Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOODN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 22nd

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOODN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.

Gladstone Commercial has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% annually over the last three years.

Gladstone Commercial Price Performance

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. Gladstone Commercial has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States.

