Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the June 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.61. The stock had a trading volume of 17,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,298. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.40. Givaudan has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $72.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Givaudan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,976.00.

Givaudan SA manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances; consumer products, such as personal, home, fabric, and oral care; fragrance ingredients; and active beauty products.

