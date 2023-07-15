Gitennes Exploration (CVE:GIT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Gitennes Exploration Inc. (CVE:GIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Gitennes Exploration shares last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 10,110 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.52.

Gitennes Exploration Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds interests in the New Mosher, Maxwell, and JMW gold properties in northern Quebec; the Snowbird gold property in northern British Columbia; and three gold/copper properties in the Gaspé region of Quebec, Canada, as well as a royalty interest in the Urumalqui silver property in Peru.

