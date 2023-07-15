GG TOKEN (GGTKN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.66 Million

GG TOKEN (GGTKN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. One GG TOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0791 or 0.00000261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GG TOKEN has a market capitalization of $100.66 million and approximately $482.34 worth of GG TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GG TOKEN has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

GG TOKEN Profile

GG TOKEN was first traded on April 16th, 2022. GG TOKEN’s total supply is 12,726,273,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,272,627,300 tokens. GG TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @gg_tkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GG TOKEN is https://reddit.com/r/ggtoken. GG TOKEN’s official website is ggtkn.com. GG TOKEN’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5396202.new#new.

GG TOKEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GG Token (GGTKN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. GG Token has a current supply of 12,726,273,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GG Token is 0.08040141 USD and is down -3.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $196.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ggtkn.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GG TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GG TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GG TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

