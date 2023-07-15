Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $65.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $73.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gentherm from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:THRM opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $49.45 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 90.28 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.96.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). Gentherm had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Runyon sold 3,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $224,317.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,237 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Gentherm by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Gentherm by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentherm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.