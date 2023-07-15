Genesis Vision Price Hits $0.0933 on Top Exchanges (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $413,004.87 and approximately $103.98 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0933 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001303 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision’s launch date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Genesis Vision Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

