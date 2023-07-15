Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $869.00

Shares of Genesis Emerging Markets Fund (LON:GSS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 869 ($11.18) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.24). Genesis Emerging Markets Fund shares last traded at GBX 869 ($11.18), with a volume of 27,013 shares traded.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 869 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 869.

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genesis Emerging Markets Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Genesis Asset Managers, LLP. The fund is managed by Genesis Investment Management, LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging countries across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Emerging Markets Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.