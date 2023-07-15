General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Jeppson Wealth Management LLC

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total value of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,088.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $272,585.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897 in the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

General Mills Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays upped their target price on General Mills from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Shares of GIS opened at $75.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.40. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.16 and a 12 month high of $90.89.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.