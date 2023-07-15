genedrive (LON:GDR) Trading Down 2.3%

genedrive plc (LON:GDR – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 14.58 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15.15 ($0.19). 1,460,576 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,932,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

genedrive Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 3.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 21.87. The company has a market capitalization of £15.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.00 and a beta of 0.40.

About genedrive

genedrive plc, a molecular diagnostics company, engages in developing and commercializing point of need diagnostics platform for infectious diseases, genotyping, pathogen detection, and other indications. The company provides Genedrive system, which incorporates various user-led improvements to its small, patented gene amplification platform for ease of use in time critical situations, and to simplify workflow, as well as for professional use in emergency healthcare settings.

Further Reading

