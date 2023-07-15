GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $425.90 Million

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for approximately $4.36 or 0.00014359 BTC on major exchanges. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $425.90 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,372.28 or 1.00050414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002222 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,703,326 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 97,703,326.3934382 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.39624656 USD and is up 3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,796,028.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

