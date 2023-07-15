Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Get Galaxy Gaming alerts:

About Galaxy Gaming

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Galaxy Gaming, Inc, a gaming company, designs, develops, acquires, assembles, markets, and licenses proprietary casino table games and associated technology, platforms, and systems for the casino gaming industry. The company's proprietary table games comprise side bets, which are proprietary features and wagering options added to public domain games, such as baccarat, pai gow poker, craps, and blackjack table games under the Lucky Ladies, 21+3, and Bonus Craps titles; and premium games, which are stand-alone games with their own set of rules and strategies under the Heads Up Hold 'em, High Card Flush, Cajun Stud, and Three Card Poker.

Receive News & Ratings for Galaxy Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galaxy Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.