Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) Short Interest Up 566.7% in June

Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLXZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 566.7% from the June 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 91,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Galaxy Gaming Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of Galaxy Gaming stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. Galaxy Gaming has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $3.90.
About Galaxy Gaming
