Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GXYEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,251,200 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the June 15th total of 1,442,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,354.7 days.

Galaxy Entertainment Group Price Performance

Galaxy Entertainment Group stock remained flat at $6.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average of $6.74. Galaxy Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $7.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Galaxy Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 16th.

About Galaxy Entertainment Group

Galaxy Entertainment Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the gaming and entertainment, and construction materials businesses in Macau, Hong Kong, and Mainland China. The company operates casino games of chance or games of other forms; and provides hospitality and related services.

