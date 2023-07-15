G999 Price Hits $0.0041 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1,050.98 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, G999 has traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00049855 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00032206 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

About G999

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.