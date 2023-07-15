FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR) Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (BATS:QMAR – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 64,773 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $24.09.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $189.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – March (QMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 – USD index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on QQQ ETF over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. QMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

