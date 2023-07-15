FRX Innovations (OTCMKTS:FRXIF) Issues Earnings Results

FRX Innovations (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.

FRX Innovations Stock Performance

Shares of FRX Innovations stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. FRX Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.53.

About FRX Innovations

FRX Innovations Inc manufactures and sells flame-retardant polyphosphate polymers in Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company's products including homopolymers used in carpets, textiles, connectors, wires and cables, transparent sheet products, and transparent blown films; Co-polymers used in housings, sheets, fibers, and lightings; and reactive oligomers used in decorative laminates, wall panels, copper clad laminates for printed circuit boards, and protective sheets and coatings.

