FRX Innovations (OTCMKTS:FRXIF) Issues Earnings Results

FRX Innovations (OTCMKTS:FRXIF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter.
FRX Innovations Stock Performance
Shares of FRX Innovations stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21. FRX Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $0.53.
About FRX Innovations
