Frontier Trading Down 7.1% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. Frontier has a total market cap of $14.27 million and $2.08 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Frontier Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

