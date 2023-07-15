Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,038 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 24,124 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $63,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 805 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 872 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $41.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day moving average of $39.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.88 and a one year high of $46.73. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 2.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

