Fosun International Ltd Increases Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 71.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,036 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.5% of Fosun International Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.75 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $40.73.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

