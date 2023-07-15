Fosun International Ltd Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Fosun International Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,435 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in TopBuild by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in TopBuild by 118.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in TopBuild by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 375 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in TopBuild by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on BLD shares. Bank of America upped their price target on TopBuild from $255.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Loop Capital increased their target price on TopBuild from $225.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

TopBuild Stock Up 0.3 %

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.04, for a total value of $1,073,698.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,802,333.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Robert Jeffrey Franklin sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $217,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,197.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,876 shares of company stock worth $3,722,427. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLD opened at $277.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.57. TopBuild Corp. has a one year low of $140.66 and a one year high of $279.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 11.31%. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

