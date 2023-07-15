Fosun International Ltd Has $1.17 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $207,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 13.2% during the first quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 34,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 3,987 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth $615,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 277.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Trading Down 0.3 %

GPN opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.88 and its 200 day moving average is $105.44.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, May 5th. They issued a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

