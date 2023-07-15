Fosun International Ltd Buys Shares of 7,600 Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 1,423.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 56.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TECK shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.42.

Teck Resources Price Performance

TECK opened at $41.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.26. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.34. The firm has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.01). Teck Resources had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teck Resources Limited will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

About Teck Resources

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.