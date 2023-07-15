Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fortune Rise Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FRLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 87.5% from the June 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Stock Up 0.7 %

FRLA traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $10.84. 125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,869. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.62. Fortune Rise Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $11.80.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Rise Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRLA. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Meteora Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fortune Rise Acquisition by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 217,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 22,064 shares during the period. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Rise Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortune Rise Acquisition Company Profile

Fortune Rise Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Clearwater, Florida.

