Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 37,199 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314,211 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 37,199 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up 1.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.11% of Starbucks worth $136,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $101.61 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $78.61 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.45. The stock has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.93.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.04.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

