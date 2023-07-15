Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 29,406 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,406 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.79% of Hubbell worth $103,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total value of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,711 shares in the company, valued at $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB opened at $330.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $304.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.35 and a 1 year high of $337.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.84 EPS for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.50.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.