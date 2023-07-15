Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Reduces Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $83,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 27,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,038,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 432.2% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,214 shares during the period. 91.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,294,126.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total value of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

Roper Technologies stock opened at $477.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $482.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $461.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 50.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $490.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $528.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $518.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $500.58.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

